Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.64.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 637,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,493. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

