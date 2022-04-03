Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MCBC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $8.98. 36,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $307.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $63,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 1,246.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 273,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 253,091 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 136.6% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 199,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 115,326 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 35.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 397,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 105,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 96,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

