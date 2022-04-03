Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is a T cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lyell Immunopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 572,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at about $26,745,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,217,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 723,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 295,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.
About Lyell Immunopharma (Get Rating)
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
