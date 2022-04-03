Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is a T cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

LYEL stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 972,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,272. Lyell Immunopharma has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $19.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 572,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $26,745,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $10,217,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 723,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 295,887 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 26,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma (Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.