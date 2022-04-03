LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 726,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ennis were worth $14,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ennis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ennis during the 3rd quarter worth $2,046,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 24,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 19,053 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $486.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 94.34%.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

