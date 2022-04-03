LSV Asset Management Sells 24,700 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.05% of Canon worth $13,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Canon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Canon by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Canon by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.36. Canon Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

