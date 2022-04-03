LSV Asset Management Sells 20,100 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $12,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,353,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,682,000 after purchasing an additional 175,377 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,482,000 after purchasing an additional 117,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,364,000 after purchasing an additional 879,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,228,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.38.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $357.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.96 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

