LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 398,080 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.33% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $15,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 222,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRG stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRG. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

