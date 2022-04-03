LSV Asset Management Purchases 37,139 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,139 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $10,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in National Health Investors by 143.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 427.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 78.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NHI. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 147.54%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

