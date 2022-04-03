LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.13% of Tenet Healthcare worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC opened at $86.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

