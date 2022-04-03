LSV Asset Management Buys 129,900 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 637,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in REV Group were worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in REV Group by 94.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in REV Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in REV Group by 13,784.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in REV Group by 99,137.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REV Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

REV Group stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $839.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

