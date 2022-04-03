LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.10.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.25 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

