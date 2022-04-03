Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives $261.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.64.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $202.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.90.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

