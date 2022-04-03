Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. increased their price objective on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.25.

Get Lovesac alerts:

LOVE stock opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lovesac by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Lovesac by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

Lovesac Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.