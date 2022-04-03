L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $398.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRLCY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €395.00 ($434.07) to €385.00 ($423.08) in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from €458.00 ($503.30) to €339.00 ($372.53) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €450.00 ($494.51) to €420.00 ($461.54) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($478.02) to €450.00 ($494.51) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

LRLCY stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.05. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $71.04 and a 52 week high of $97.48.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

