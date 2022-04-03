LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

NASDAQ LVOX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVOX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in LiveVox in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LiveVox in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in LiveVox in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveVox in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

