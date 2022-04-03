LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

RAMP stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 428,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,903. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

