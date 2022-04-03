Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of LOB stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $51.98. 529,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,103. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.60.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III acquired 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.32 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835 in the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

