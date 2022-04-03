Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.37. 1,730,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,242. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $9,041,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,771 shares of company stock worth $64,257,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.