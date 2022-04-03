LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives $104.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.71. 650,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,019. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock worth $472,826 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

