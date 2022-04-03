Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 339,848 shares.The stock last traded at $302.87 and had previously closed at $300.12.

LAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.47.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,895,000 after purchasing an additional 718,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $95,602,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after acquiring an additional 264,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

