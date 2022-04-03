Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Insider Sells $82,002.90 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $82,002.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $17.44 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Liquidity Services by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

LQDT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

