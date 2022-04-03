Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LECO. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.83.

LECO stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.44. 379,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,316. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.53 and its 200 day moving average is $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $119.62 and a 12-month high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,255,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

