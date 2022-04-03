Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.24 Million

Analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $141.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $143.21 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $82.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $543.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $541.81 million to $546.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $722.71 million, with estimates ranging from $675.70 million to $756.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.51 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

NYSE:LSPD traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 716,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,551. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.98. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

