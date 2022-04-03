Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LWAY stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

