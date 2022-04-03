Liberum Capital Increases OSB Group (LON:OSB) Price Target to GBX 790

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 645 ($8.45) to GBX 790 ($10.35) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.51) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.71) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 707.40 ($9.27).

Shares of OSB Group stock opened at GBX 568 ($7.44) on Friday. OSB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 407 ($5.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 592 ($7.75). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 526.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 519.86. The stock has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 7.55.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

