Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA remained flat at $$2.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 375,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,247. Liberty TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $155.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 37,257 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 191,304 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 41,538 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,527,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

