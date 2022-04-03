Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LBRT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.93.

NYSE LBRT opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.59.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $142,515.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,602,542 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

