Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) SVP Sells $1,060,800.00 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,356,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 697,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,777,000 after acquiring an additional 37,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

