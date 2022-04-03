Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) SVP Sells $1,060,800.00 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,356,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 697,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,777,000 after acquiring an additional 37,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty Global (Get Rating)
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Global (LBTYA)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.