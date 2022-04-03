LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research downgraded LGI Homes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of LGIH stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.93. The stock had a trading volume of 508,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.60. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $97.37 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day moving average is $136.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in LGI Homes by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,032,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LGI Homes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,033,000 after purchasing an additional 52,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LGI Homes by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in LGI Homes by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

