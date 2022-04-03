LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research downgraded LGI Homes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.00.
Shares of LGIH stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.93. The stock had a trading volume of 508,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.60. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $97.37 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day moving average is $136.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
In other news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in LGI Homes by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,032,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LGI Homes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,033,000 after purchasing an additional 52,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LGI Homes by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in LGI Homes by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.
LGI Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
