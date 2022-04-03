Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to “Buy”

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LYSFY. Barclays upped their price objective on Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from 65.00 to 68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

LYSFY opened at $18.11 on Friday. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $18.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94.

LerÃ¸y Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Farming; Wildcatch; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready to eat and ready to cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweed; and other products.

