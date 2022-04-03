Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.07.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.33. 3,556,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 52 week low of $79.52 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.33.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Lennar by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

