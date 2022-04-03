LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) vs. AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Critical Survey

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

51.2% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LegalZoom.com and AcuityAds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50 AcuityAds 0 4 3 0 2.43

LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus target price of $27.13, indicating a potential upside of 91.97%. AcuityAds has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 185.95%. Given AcuityAds’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than LegalZoom.com.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com -18.90% N/A -27.19% AcuityAds 8.67% 14.67% 10.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LegalZoom.com and AcuityAds’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $575.08 million 4.88 -$108.66 million N/A N/A AcuityAds $97.36 million 1.91 $8.42 million $0.15 20.40

AcuityAds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LegalZoom.com.

About LegalZoom.com (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About AcuityAds (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.