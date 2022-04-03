Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $158.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

LEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $142.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.37 and a 200-day moving average of $167.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $204.91.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lear will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Lear by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 5.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lear by 36.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

