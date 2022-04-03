Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAZ. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. Lazard has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

