Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Mark Edwin Jensen Sells 9,000 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $548,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Edwin Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $700,650.00.

Shares of LSCC opened at $59.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 414,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.