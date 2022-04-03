LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Trading Down 11.7%

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 11.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. 1,221,701 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 368,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock has a market cap of $187.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter.

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport.

