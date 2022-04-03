Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

LNTH traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.36. 1,600,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,806. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Carol Walker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $843,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,205 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,966 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

