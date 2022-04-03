Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.15. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $94.56 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 115.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on LAMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

