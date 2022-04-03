Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 102.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

