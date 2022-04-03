Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Financial Survey

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Kymera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kymera Therapeutics 0 4 7 0 2.64

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.06%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $72.40, indicating a potential upside of 73.79%. Given Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -56.99% -53.17% Kymera Therapeutics -137.60% -27.16% -18.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Kymera Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.91 million N/A N/A Kymera Therapeutics $72.83 million 29.58 -$100.22 million ($2.06) -20.22

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kymera Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Checkmate Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Kymera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

