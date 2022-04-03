Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KURA. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.40. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $30.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 973.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 164,609 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 838,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 304,254 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.