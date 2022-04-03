KT (NYSE:KT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE KT traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. KT has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KT during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KT by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in KT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

