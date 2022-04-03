Kroger (NYSE:KR) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.16.

Kroger stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.48. 4,232,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,109,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Kroger has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 13,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $727,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 17,233 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Kroger by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Kroger by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

