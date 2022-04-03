Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.38

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $3.55. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 10,750 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

