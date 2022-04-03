KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 190,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,513. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.08. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $72.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.5% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

