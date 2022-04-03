Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €84.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($92.31) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €102.00 ($112.09) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($128.57) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €94.31 ($103.63).

FRA:KGX opened at €59.64 ($65.54) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($89.91). The company has a 50-day moving average of €74.56 and a 200-day moving average of €85.92.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

