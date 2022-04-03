Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,657,200 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 4,396,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,438.1 days.

Shares of KSFTF opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. Kingsoft has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Software and Others, and Office Software and Services. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

