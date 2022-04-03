Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,657,200 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 4,396,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,438.1 days.
Shares of KSFTF opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. Kingsoft has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.
Kingsoft Company Profile
