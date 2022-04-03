Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Reaches Market Cap of $383,882.44

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $383,882.44 and approximately $362,116.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00049648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.36 or 0.07503748 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,350.40 or 0.99846572 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046521 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

