King DAG (KDAG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.87 Million

King DAG (KDAG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. King DAG has a market cap of $22.13 million and approximately $8.87 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00037992 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00108490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

